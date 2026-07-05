Neil John MacRae
batsman
|Full name:
|Neil John MacRae
|Nationality:
|Scotland
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|6
|17
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|6
|17
|Innings
|2
|11
|14
|Not outs
|0
|1
|1
|Runs
|10
|219
|255
|Balls Faced
|36
|709
|0
|Avg
|5
|21.9
|19.61
|SR
|27.77
|30.88
|0
|Fours
|1
|26
|0
|Fifties
|0
|1
|1
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|51
|83
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0