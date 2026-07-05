Neil John MacRae

Neil John MacRae

batsman

Full name:Neil John MacRae
Nationality:Scotland
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Jersey

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiFirst classList a
Matches2617
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiFirst classList a
Matches2617
Innings21114
Not outs011
Runs10219255
Balls Faced367090
Avg521.919.61
SR27.7730.880
Fours1260
Fifties011
Sixies000
Highest85183
Hundreds000

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