Nooruddin Mujadady

Nooruddin Mujadady

bowler

Full name:Nooruddin Mujadady
Nationality:Germany

Teams

2026 Teams

Germany

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings55
Overs15.015.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs148148
Wickets44
Avg3737
SR22.522.5
Eco9.869.86
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings33
Not outs11
Runs2828
Balls Faced1717
Avg1414
SR164.7164.7
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1616
Hundreds00

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