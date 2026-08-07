Nooruddin Mujadady
bowler
|Full name:
|Nooruddin Mujadady
|Nationality:
|Germany
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|15.0
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|148
|148
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|37
|37
|SR
|22.5
|22.5
|Eco
|9.86
|9.86
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|28
|28
|Balls Faced
|17
|17
|Avg
|14
|14
|SR
|164.7
|164.7
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|16
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0