Poovathinga Shijit Chandran

Poovathinga Shijit Chandran

batsman

Full name:Poovathinga Shijit Chandran
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2024 Teams

Salem Spartans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches33
Innings11
Overs3.01.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs1411
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco4.6611
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches33
Innings53
Not outs00
Runs7549
Balls Faced9786
Avg1516.33
SR77.3156.97
Fours154
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest3929
Hundreds00

Another Players

Jamal, Jafar

Jamal, Jafar

Prasanth, R

Prasanth, R

Khan, Adnan

Khan, Adnan

Shankar, Vijay

Shankar, Vijay

R Karthikeyan

R Karthikeyan

Sathvik V P, Amith

Sathvik V P, Amith

Kishoor

Kishoor

Sundar, Washington

Sundar, Washington

Guru Kedarnath, VRS

Guru Kedarnath, VRS

Ganesh, S

Ganesh, S