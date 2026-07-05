Poovathinga Shijit Chandran
batsman
|Full name:
|Poovathinga Shijit Chandran
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|3.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|14
|11
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|4.66
|11
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|5
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|75
|49
|Balls Faced
|97
|86
|Avg
|15
|16.33
|SR
|77.31
|56.97
|Fours
|15
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|39
|29
|Hundreds
|0
|0