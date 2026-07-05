Praveen Gupta

Praveen Gupta

bowler

Full name:Praveen Gupta
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):December 8, 1986 (36)
Zodiac Sign:Virgo
Hometown:Uttar Pradesh, India
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

India Captains

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches533912
Innings873412
Overs1598.3271.041.0
Balls---
Maidens411160
Runs40381135311
Wickets1224512
Avg33.0925.2225.91
SR78.6136.1320.5
Eco2.524.187.58
BB642
4w620
5w300
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches533912
Innings76266
Not outs2491
Runs84119327
Balls Faced190630026
Avg16.1711.355.4
SR44.1264.33103.84
Fours108134
Fifties300
Sixies810
Highest742910
Hundreds000

Another Players

Masakadza, Hamilton

Masakadza, Hamilton

Abdulla, Iqbal

Abdulla, Iqbal

Bishnoi, Rajesh

Bishnoi, Rajesh

Awana, Parvinder

Awana, Parvinder

Goswami, Shreevats

Goswami, Shreevats

Sakuja, Abhishek

Sakuja, Abhishek

Amla, Hashim

Amla, Hashim

Thirimanne, Lahiru

Thirimanne, Lahiru

Pathan, Irfan

Pathan, Irfan

Pathania, Diwesh

Pathania, Diwesh