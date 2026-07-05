Praveen Gupta
bowler
|Full name:
|Praveen Gupta
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|December 8, 1986 (36)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Virgo
|Hometown:
|Uttar Pradesh, India
|Social Media:
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|53
|39
|12
|Innings
|87
|34
|12
|Overs
|1598.3
|271.0
|41.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|411
|16
|0
|Runs
|4038
|1135
|311
|Wickets
|122
|45
|12
|Avg
|33.09
|25.22
|25.91
|SR
|78.61
|36.13
|20.5
|Eco
|2.52
|4.18
|7.58
|BB
|6
|4
|2
|4w
|6
|2
|0
|5w
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|53
|39
|12
|Innings
|76
|26
|6
|Not outs
|24
|9
|1
|Runs
|841
|193
|27
|Balls Faced
|1906
|300
|26
|Avg
|16.17
|11.35
|5.4
|SR
|44.12
|64.33
|103.84
|Fours
|108
|13
|4
|Fifties
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|1
|0
|Highest
|74
|29
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0