Raees Khan Ahmadzai
batsman
|Full name:
|Raees Khan Ahmadzai
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|8
|3
|16
|11
|Innings
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Overs
|4.0
|0
|6.0
|25.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|16
|0
|35
|107
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|107
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|150
|0
|Eco
|4
|0
|5.83
|4.28
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|8
|3
|16
|11
|Innings
|4
|6
|5
|15
|9
|Not outs
|1
|3
|0
|4
|5
|Runs
|88
|91
|90
|283
|120
|Balls Faced
|137
|84
|195
|449
|107
|Avg
|29.33
|30.33
|18
|25.72
|30
|SR
|64.23
|108.33
|46.15
|63.02
|112.15
|Fours
|8
|5
|12
|29
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Highest
|39
|33
|27
|50
|33
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0