Raees Khan Ahmadzai

Raees Khan Ahmadzai

batsman

Full name:Raees Khan Ahmadzai
Nationality:Afghanistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Afghanistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches5831611
Innings10340
Overs4.006.025.00
Balls-----
Maidens00000
Runs160351070
Wickets00010
Avg0001070
SR0001500
Eco405.834.280
BB00010
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches5831611
Innings465159
Not outs13045
Runs889190283120
Balls Faced13784195449107
Avg29.3330.331825.7230
SR64.23108.3346.1563.02112.15
Fours8512297
Fifties00010
Sixies01011
Highest3933275033
Hundreds00000

Another Players

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Dawoodzai, Faridoon

Dawoodzai, Faridoon

Khan, Naseer

Khan, Naseer

Arab, Yama

Arab, Yama

Zurmati, Rahimullah

Zurmati, Rahimullah

Kamron Khan, Kamran Hotak

Kamron Khan, Kamran Hotak

Shah, Noman

Shah, Noman

Shah, Numan

Shah, Numan

Durrani, Hizbullah

Durrani, Hizbullah

Nasir, Hassan

Nasir, Hassan