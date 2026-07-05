Raja Akifullah Khan

Raja Akifullah Khan

bowler

Full name:Raja Akifullah Khan
Nationality:United Arab Emirates

Teams

2025 Teams

Dubai Capitals

United Arab Emirates

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches56156
Innings56256
Overs38.019.118.038.019.1
Balls-----
Maidens40340
Runs16015986160159
Wickets35035
Avg53.3331.8053.3331.8
SR762307623
Eco4.218.294.774.218.29
BB13013
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches56156
Innings11111
Not outs01001
Runs061206
Balls Faced074007
Avg001200
SR085.7130085.71
Fours00100
Fifties00000
Sixies00000
Highest061206
Hundreds00000

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