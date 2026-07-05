Raja Akifullah Khan
bowler
|Full name:
|Raja Akifullah Khan
|Nationality:
|United Arab Emirates
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|6
|1
|5
|6
|Innings
|5
|6
|2
|5
|6
|Overs
|38.0
|19.1
|18.0
|38.0
|19.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Runs
|160
|159
|86
|160
|159
|Wickets
|3
|5
|0
|3
|5
|Avg
|53.33
|31.8
|0
|53.33
|31.8
|SR
|76
|23
|0
|76
|23
|Eco
|4.21
|8.29
|4.77
|4.21
|8.29
|BB
|1
|3
|0
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|6
|1
|5
|6
|Innings
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|0
|6
|12
|0
|6
|Balls Faced
|0
|7
|40
|0
|7
|Avg
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|85.71
|30
|0
|85.71
|Fours
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|6
|12
|0
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0