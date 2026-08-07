Ahmed Raza
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ahmed Raza
|Nationality:
|United Arab Emirates
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|53
|55
|20
|116
|70
|Innings
|53
|54
|34
|116
|69
|Overs
|466.5
|178.0
|687.4
|992.5
|226.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|18
|2
|150
|65
|4
|Runs
|1924
|1178
|1741
|3889
|1452
|Wickets
|64
|37
|67
|159
|50
|Avg
|30.06
|31.83
|25.98
|24.45
|29.04
|SR
|43.76
|28.86
|61.58
|37.46
|27.14
|Eco
|4.12
|6.61
|2.53
|3.91
|6.42
|BB
|5
|5
|8
|5
|5
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|5
|2
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|53
|55
|20
|116
|70
|Innings
|41
|20
|30
|86
|26
|Not outs
|7
|10
|2
|18
|12
|Runs
|409
|122
|391
|829
|160
|Balls Faced
|673
|147
|833
|1371
|177
|Avg
|12.02
|12.2
|13.96
|12.19
|11.42
|SR
|60.77
|82.99
|46.93
|60.46
|90.39
|Fours
|29
|3
|49
|59
|4
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|8
|5
|3
|12
|6
|Highest
|50
|22
|46
|50
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0