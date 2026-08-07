Ahmed Raza

Ahmed Raza

all rounder

Full name:Ahmed Raza
Nationality:United Arab Emirates

Teams

2026 Teams

United Arab Emirates

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches53552011670
Innings53543411669
Overs466.5178.0687.4992.5226.1
Balls-----
Maidens182150654
Runs19241178174138891452
Wickets64376715950
Avg30.0631.8325.9824.4529.04
SR43.7628.8661.5837.4627.14
Eco4.126.612.533.916.42
BB55855
4w10140
5w11521
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches53552011670
Innings4120308626
Not outs71021812
Runs409122391829160
Balls Faced6731478331371177
Avg12.0212.213.9612.1911.42
SR60.7782.9946.9360.4690.39
Fours29349594
Fifties10010
Sixies853126
Highest5022465022
Hundreds00000

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