Aryan Lakra

Aryan Lakra

all rounder

Full name:Aryan Lakra
Nationality:United Arab Emirates

Teams

2026 Teams

United Arab Emirates

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches165165
Innings122122
Overs53.06.053.06.0
Balls----
Maidens4040
Runs2803828038
Wickets6262
Avg46.661946.6619
SR53185318
Eco5.286.335.286.33
BB3131
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches165165
Innings165165
Not outs0000
Runs3874438744
Balls Faced6684666846
Avg24.188.824.188.8
SR57.9395.6557.9395.65
Fours352352
Fifties4040
Sixies4242
Highest84198419
Hundreds0000

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