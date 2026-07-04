Aryan Lakra
all rounder
|Full name:
|Aryan Lakra
|Nationality:
|United Arab Emirates
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|5
|16
|5
|Innings
|12
|2
|12
|2
|Overs
|53.0
|6.0
|53.0
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Runs
|280
|38
|280
|38
|Wickets
|6
|2
|6
|2
|Avg
|46.66
|19
|46.66
|19
|SR
|53
|18
|53
|18
|Eco
|5.28
|6.33
|5.28
|6.33
|BB
|3
|1
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|5
|16
|5
|Innings
|16
|5
|16
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|387
|44
|387
|44
|Balls Faced
|668
|46
|668
|46
|Avg
|24.18
|8.8
|24.18
|8.8
|SR
|57.93
|95.65
|57.93
|95.65
|Fours
|35
|2
|35
|2
|Fifties
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Sixies
|4
|2
|4
|2
|Highest
|84
|19
|84
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0