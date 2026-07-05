Rajagopal Sathish
batsman
|Full name:
|Rajagopal Sathish
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|41
|57
|67
|Innings
|40
|39
|37
|Overs
|275.4
|220.3
|90.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|78
|11
|1
|Runs
|650
|980
|633
|Wickets
|17
|39
|24
|Avg
|38.23
|25.12
|26.37
|SR
|97.29
|33.92
|22.54
|Eco
|2.35
|4.44
|7.02
|BB
|3
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|41
|57
|67
|Innings
|60
|49
|53
|Not outs
|7
|16
|15
|Runs
|1859
|1297
|722
|Balls Faced
|2930
|0
|560
|Avg
|35.07
|39.3
|19
|SR
|63.44
|0
|128.92
|Fours
|245
|0
|62
|Fifties
|5
|7
|0
|Sixies
|17
|0
|23
|Highest
|204
|91
|41
|Hundreds
|5
|0
|0