Rajagopal Sathish

Rajagopal Sathish

batsman

Full name:Rajagopal Sathish
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Chepauk Super Gillies

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches415767
Innings403937
Overs275.4220.390.1
Balls---
Maidens78111
Runs650980633
Wickets173924
Avg38.2325.1226.37
SR97.2933.9222.54
Eco2.354.447.02
BB343
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches415767
Innings604953
Not outs71615
Runs18591297722
Balls Faced29300560
Avg35.0739.319
SR63.440128.92
Fours245062
Fifties570
Sixies17023
Highest2049141
Hundreds500

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