Rajibul Islam

Rajibul Islam

bowler

Full name:Rajibul Islam
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

City Club

Legends of Rupganj

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4409
Innings8407
Overs106.4277.220.0
Balls---
Maidens24111
Runs3001327112
Wickets14264
Avg21.4251.0328
SR45.716430
Eco2.814.785.6
BB732
4w100
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4409
Innings6378
Not outs582
Runs35388134
Balls Faced88371121
Avg3513.3722.33
SR39.77104.58110.74
Fours5329
Fifties000
Sixies0126
Highest163128
Hundreds000

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