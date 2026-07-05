Rajibul Islam
bowler
|Full name:
|Rajibul Islam
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|40
|9
|Innings
|8
|40
|7
|Overs
|106.4
|277.2
|20.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|24
|11
|1
|Runs
|300
|1327
|112
|Wickets
|14
|26
|4
|Avg
|21.42
|51.03
|28
|SR
|45.71
|64
|30
|Eco
|2.81
|4.78
|5.6
|BB
|7
|3
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|40
|9
|Innings
|6
|37
|8
|Not outs
|5
|8
|2
|Runs
|35
|388
|134
|Balls Faced
|88
|371
|121
|Avg
|35
|13.37
|22.33
|SR
|39.77
|104.58
|110.74
|Fours
|5
|32
|9
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|12
|6
|Highest
|16
|31
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0