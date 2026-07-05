Sunzamul Islam

Sunzamul Islam

bowler

Full name:Sunzamul Islam
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2026 Teams

Durbar Rajshahi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches139814079
Innings1316713774
Overs45.025.03451.11089.1220.2
Balls-----
Maidens20618543
Runs153791098649261634
Wickets1537817153
Avg15315.829.0628.830.83
SR2703054.7838.2124.94
Eco3.43.163.184.527.41
BB121252
4w001670
5w002420
10w00700

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches139814079
Innings111377534
Not outs00152317
Runs24192954851209
Balls Faced562456491042211
Avg241924.2116.3612.29
SR42.8579.1652.2981.6699.05
Fours133257514
Fifties001110
Sixies003795
Highest24191725331
Hundreds00100

Another Players

Evans, Laurie

Evans, Laurie

Malik, Shoaib

Malik, Shoaib

Hasan, Mehedy

Hasan, Mehedy

Bopara, Ravi

Bopara, Ravi

Smith, Dwayne

Smith, Dwayne

Wright, Luke

Wright, Luke

Simmons, Lendl

Simmons, Lendl

Akmal, Umar

Akmal, Umar

Irfan, Mohammad

Irfan, Mohammad

Williams, Kesrick

Williams, Kesrick