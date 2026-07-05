Sunzamul Islam
bowler
|Full name:
|Sunzamul Islam
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|98
|140
|79
|Innings
|1
|3
|167
|137
|74
|Overs
|45.0
|25.0
|3451.1
|1089.1
|220.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|618
|54
|3
|Runs
|153
|79
|10986
|4926
|1634
|Wickets
|1
|5
|378
|171
|53
|Avg
|153
|15.8
|29.06
|28.8
|30.83
|SR
|270
|30
|54.78
|38.21
|24.94
|Eco
|3.4
|3.16
|3.18
|4.52
|7.41
|BB
|1
|2
|12
|5
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|16
|7
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|24
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|98
|140
|79
|Innings
|1
|1
|137
|75
|34
|Not outs
|0
|0
|15
|23
|17
|Runs
|24
|19
|2954
|851
|209
|Balls Faced
|56
|24
|5649
|1042
|211
|Avg
|24
|19
|24.21
|16.36
|12.29
|SR
|42.85
|79.16
|52.29
|81.66
|99.05
|Fours
|1
|3
|325
|75
|14
|Fifties
|0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|37
|9
|5
|Highest
|24
|19
|172
|53
|31
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0