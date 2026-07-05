Al-Amin Hossain

Al-Amin Hossain

bowler

Full name:Al-Amin Hossain
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Sylhet Strikers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches7153162114126
Innings101529110114124
Overs169.2110.3102.21583.5881.5418.5
Balls------
Maidens3570343553
Runs545608730479944893454
Wickets92243183180142
Avg60.5527.6316.9726.2224.9324.32
SR112.8830.1314.2751.9229.3917.69
Eco3.215.57.133.025.098.24
BB3431265
4w020861
5w000662
10w000100

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches7153162114126
Innings1176805034
Not outs754332921
Runs904739016381
Balls Faced1272012800293122
Avg22.523.58.297.766.23
SR70.862058.3348.7555.6366.39
Fours110145128
Fifties000000
Sixies5001561
Highest3225372117
Hundreds000000

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Azam, Hammad

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