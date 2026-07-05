Al-Amin Hossain
bowler
|Full name:
|Al-Amin Hossain
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|15
|31
|62
|114
|126
|Innings
|10
|15
|29
|110
|114
|124
|Overs
|169.2
|110.3
|102.2
|1583.5
|881.5
|418.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|35
|7
|0
|343
|55
|3
|Runs
|545
|608
|730
|4799
|4489
|3454
|Wickets
|9
|22
|43
|183
|180
|142
|Avg
|60.55
|27.63
|16.97
|26.22
|24.93
|24.32
|SR
|112.88
|30.13
|14.27
|51.92
|29.39
|17.69
|Eco
|3.21
|5.5
|7.13
|3.02
|5.09
|8.24
|BB
|3
|4
|3
|12
|6
|5
|4w
|0
|2
|0
|8
|6
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|15
|31
|62
|114
|126
|Innings
|11
|7
|6
|80
|50
|34
|Not outs
|7
|5
|4
|33
|29
|21
|Runs
|90
|4
|7
|390
|163
|81
|Balls Faced
|127
|20
|12
|800
|293
|122
|Avg
|22.5
|2
|3.5
|8.29
|7.76
|6.23
|SR
|70.86
|20
|58.33
|48.75
|55.63
|66.39
|Fours
|11
|0
|1
|45
|12
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|0
|0
|15
|6
|1
|Highest
|32
|2
|5
|37
|21
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0