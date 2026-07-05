Ranjit Dilip Khirid
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ranjit Dilip Khirid
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|24 April 1978 (45)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Libra
|Hometown:
|Pune, Maharashtra, India
|Batting Style:
|Right-handed Batsman
|Bowling Style:
|Right-arm Medium
|Social Media:
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|24
|32
|Innings
|44
|32
|Overs
|703.5
|269.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|186
|15
|Runs
|1876
|1332
|Wickets
|73
|41
|Avg
|25.69
|32.48
|SR
|57.84
|39.41
|Eco
|2.66
|4.94
|BB
|8
|3
|4w
|3
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|24
|32
|Innings
|36
|30
|Not outs
|3
|9
|Runs
|738
|655
|Balls Faced
|1695
|806
|Avg
|22.36
|31.19
|SR
|43.53
|81.26
|Fours
|92
|47
|Fifties
|2
|1
|Sixies
|6
|11
|Highest
|117
|52
|Hundreds
|2
|0