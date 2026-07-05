Ranjit Dilip Khirid

Ranjit Dilip Khirid

all rounder

Full name:Ranjit Dilip Khirid
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):24 April 1978 (45)
Zodiac Sign:Libra
Hometown:Pune, Maharashtra, India
Batting Style:Right-handed Batsman
Bowling Style:Right-arm Medium
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2023 Teams

Chandigarh Champs

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches2432
Innings4432
Overs703.5269.2
Balls--
Maidens18615
Runs18761332
Wickets7341
Avg25.6932.48
SR57.8439.41
Eco2.664.94
BB83
4w30
5w20
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches2432
Innings3630
Not outs39
Runs738655
Balls Faced1695806
Avg22.3631.19
SR43.5381.26
Fours9247
Fifties21
Sixies611
Highest11752
Hundreds20

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