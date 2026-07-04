Ravi Panchal
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ravi Panchal
|Nationality:
|Spain
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|22
|22
|Innings
|12
|12
|Overs
|36.0
|36.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|197
|197
|Wickets
|8
|8
|Avg
|24.62
|24.62
|SR
|27
|27
|Eco
|5.47
|5.47
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|22
|22
|Innings
|18
|18
|Not outs
|7
|7
|Runs
|299
|299
|Balls Faced
|330
|330
|Avg
|27.18
|27.18
|SR
|90.6
|90.6
|Fours
|11
|11
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|9
|9
|Highest
|71
|71
|Hundreds
|0
|0