Ravi Panchal

Ravi Panchal

all rounder

Full name:Ravi Panchal
Nationality:Spain

Teams

2024 Teams

Spain

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2222
Innings1212
Overs36.036.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs197197
Wickets88
Avg24.6224.62
SR2727
Eco5.475.47
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2222
Innings1818
Not outs77
Runs299299
Balls Faced330330
Avg27.1827.18
SR90.690.6
Fours1111
Fifties11
Sixies99
Highest7171
Hundreds00

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