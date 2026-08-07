Raza Hasan
bowler
|Full name:
|Raza Hasan
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|10
|48
|79
|77
|Innings
|1
|10
|86
|78
|77
|Overs
|10.0
|38.0
|1590.2
|708.3
|286.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|398
|34
|4
|Runs
|68
|219
|4329
|3254
|1765
|Wickets
|1
|10
|149
|121
|90
|Avg
|68
|21.9
|29.05
|26.89
|19.61
|SR
|60
|22.8
|64.04
|35.13
|19.12
|Eco
|6.8
|5.76
|2.72
|4.59
|6.15
|BB
|1
|2
|12
|6
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|8
|4
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|7
|3
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|10
|48
|79
|77
|Innings
|1
|4
|68
|43
|22
|Not outs
|0
|4
|21
|16
|13
|Runs
|0
|18
|915
|249
|83
|Balls Faced
|2
|25
|2103
|420
|99
|Avg
|0
|0
|19.46
|9.22
|9.22
|SR
|0
|72
|43.5
|59.28
|83.83
|Fours
|0
|2
|111
|9
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|11
|3
|2
|Highest
|0
|13
|123
|42
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0