Raza Hasan

Raza Hasan

bowler

Full name:Raza Hasan
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2025 Teams

Ajk Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches110487977
Innings110867877
Overs10.038.01590.2708.3286.5
Balls-----
Maidens01398344
Runs68219432932541765
Wickets11014912190
Avg6821.929.0526.8919.61
SR6022.864.0435.1319.12
Eco6.85.762.724.596.15
BB121264
4w00842
5w00730
10w00200

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches110487977
Innings14684322
Not outs04211613
Runs01891524983
Balls Faced225210342099
Avg0019.469.229.22
SR07243.559.2883.83
Fours0211195
Fifties00400
Sixies001132
Highest0131234219
Hundreds00100

Another Players

Wali, Taj

Wali, Taj

Salahuddin, Usman

Salahuddin, Usman

Irshad, Salman

Irshad, Salman

Khalil, Nadeem

Khalil, Nadeem

Saleem, Faizan

Saleem, Faizan

Liaqat, Aaqib

Liaqat, Aaqib

Maroof, Usman

Maroof, Usman

Asif, Saad

Asif, Saad

Ali, Basit

Ali, Basit

Qadri, Rohan

Qadri, Rohan