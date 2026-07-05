Roger Galwanao Mukasa
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Roger Galwanao Mukasa
|Nationality:
|Uganda
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|39
|3
|34
|66
|Innings
|3
|2
|14
|18
|Overs
|11.0
|16.0
|68.0
|56.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|5
|2
|0
|Runs
|85
|36
|330
|415
|Wickets
|0
|0
|10
|11
|Avg
|0
|0
|33
|37.72
|SR
|0
|0
|40.8
|30.81
|Eco
|7.72
|2.25
|4.85
|7.34
|BB
|0
|0
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|39
|3
|34
|66
|Innings
|38
|6
|34
|65
|Not outs
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Runs
|797
|189
|904
|1150
|Balls Faced
|619
|356
|0
|965
|Avg
|22.13
|31.5
|26.58
|18.25
|SR
|128.75
|53.08
|0
|119.17
|Fours
|98
|0
|0
|137
|Fifties
|3
|0
|4
|4
|Sixies
|27
|0
|0
|33
|Highest
|89
|121
|117
|89
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|1
|0