Roger Galwanao Mukasa

Roger Galwanao Mukasa

wicket keeper

Full name:Roger Galwanao Mukasa
Nationality:Uganda
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Uganda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3933466
Innings321418
Overs11.016.068.056.3
Balls----
Maidens0520
Runs8536330415
Wickets001011
Avg003337.72
SR0040.830.81
Eco7.722.254.857.34
BB0044
4w0011
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3933466
Innings3863465
Not outs2002
Runs7971899041150
Balls Faced6193560965
Avg22.1331.526.5818.25
SR128.7553.080119.17
Fours9800137
Fifties3044
Sixies270033
Highest8912111789
Hundreds0110

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