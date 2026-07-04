Ryan Ricky Bastiansz
batsman
|Full name:
|Ryan Ricky Bastiansz
|Nationality:
|Malta
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|88
|88
|Balls Faced
|85
|85
|Avg
|17.6
|17.6
|SR
|103.52
|103.52
|Fours
|7
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|46
|46
|Hundreds
|0
|0