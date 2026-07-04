Ryan Ricky Bastiansz

Ryan Ricky Bastiansz

batsman

Full name:Ryan Ricky Bastiansz
Nationality:Malta

Teams

2023 Teams

Malta

Southern Crusaders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Not outs00
Runs8888
Balls Faced8585
Avg17.617.6
SR103.52103.52
Fours77
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest4646
Hundreds00

Another Players

Perera, Mithila Avishka

Perera, Mithila Avishka

Chandiram, Eardley

Chandiram, Eardley

Kariyawasam, Ishantha

Kariyawasam, Ishantha

Khan, Bilal Muhammad

Khan, Bilal Muhammad

Senavirathna, Lakshitha

Senavirathna, Lakshitha

Maithani, Gaurav

Maithani, Gaurav

George, Basil

George, Basil

Khanna, Niraj

Khanna, Niraj

Aziz Malek, Zoheb

Aziz Malek, Zoheb

Bishnoi, Ashok

Bishnoi, Ashok