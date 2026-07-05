Sahil Dhiwan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sahil Dhiwan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|4
|2
|Overs
|40.0
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|2
|Runs
|161
|50
|Wickets
|2
|5
|Avg
|80.5
|10
|SR
|120
|21.6
|Eco
|4.02
|2.77
|BB
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|3
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|50
|10
|Balls Faced
|93
|17
|Avg
|16.66
|10
|SR
|53.76
|58.82
|Fours
|7
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|41
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0