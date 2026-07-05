Sahil Dhiwan

Sahil Dhiwan

all rounder

Full name:Sahil Dhiwan

Teams

2023 Teams

Udaipur Lake City Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches22
Innings42
Overs40.018.0
Balls--
Maidens52
Runs16150
Wickets25
Avg80.510
SR12021.6
Eco4.022.77
BB23
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches22
Innings31
Not outs00
Runs5010
Balls Faced9317
Avg16.6610
SR53.7658.82
Fours70
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest4110
Hundreds00

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