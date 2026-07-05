Sahir Naqash
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sahir Naqash
|Nationality:
|Germany
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|38
|38
|Innings
|31
|31
|Overs
|89.3
|89.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|660
|660
|Wickets
|43
|43
|Avg
|15.34
|15.34
|SR
|12.48
|12.48
|Eco
|7.37
|7.37
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|38
|38
|Innings
|26
|26
|Not outs
|10
|10
|Runs
|368
|368
|Balls Faced
|277
|277
|Avg
|23
|23
|SR
|132.85
|132.85
|Fours
|28
|28
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|12
|12
|Highest
|51
|51
|Hundreds
|0
|0