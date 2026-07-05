Sahir Naqash

Sahir Naqash

all rounder

Full name:Sahir Naqash
Nationality:Germany

Teams

2023 Teams

Germany

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3838
Innings3131
Overs89.389.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs660660
Wickets4343
Avg15.3415.34
SR12.4812.48
Eco7.377.37
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3838
Innings2626
Not outs1010
Runs368368
Balls Faced277277
Avg2323
SR132.85132.85
Fours2828
Fifties11
Sixies1212
Highest5151
Hundreds00

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