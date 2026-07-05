Saim Hussain

Saim Hussain

wicket keeper

Full name:Saim Hussain
Nationality:Bulgaria

Teams

2023 Teams

Bscu Mu Plovdiv

Bulgaria

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1818
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1818
Innings1717
Not outs22
Runs578578
Balls Faced394394
Avg38.5338.53
SR146.7146.7
Fours5252
Fifties44
Sixies2525
Highest108108
Hundreds11

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