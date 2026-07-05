Saim Hussain
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Saim Hussain
|Nationality:
|Bulgaria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|18
|18
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|18
|18
|Innings
|17
|17
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|578
|578
|Balls Faced
|394
|394
|Avg
|38.53
|38.53
|SR
|146.7
|146.7
|Fours
|52
|52
|Fifties
|4
|4
|Sixies
|25
|25
|Highest
|108
|108
|Hundreds
|1
|1