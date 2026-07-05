Sairaj Sawant
bowler
|Full name:
|Sairaj Sawant
|Nationality:
|Germany
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|15.0
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|158
|158
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|52.66
|52.66
|SR
|30
|30
|Eco
|10.53
|10.53
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|10
|10
|Balls Faced
|15
|15
|Avg
|5
|5
|SR
|66.66
|66.66
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0