Sairaj Sawant

Sairaj Sawant

bowler

Full name:Sairaj Sawant
Nationality:Germany

Teams

2023 Teams

Germany

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Overs15.015.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs158158
Wickets33
Avg52.6652.66
SR3030
Eco10.5310.53
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings33
Not outs11
Runs1010
Balls Faced1515
Avg55
SR66.6666.66
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest44
Hundreds00

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