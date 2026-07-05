Shanika Jamila Bruce

Shanika Jamila Bruce

bowler

Full name:Shanika Jamila Bruce
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Barbados Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches51
Innings51
Overs12.04.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs7934
Wickets31
Avg26.3334
SR2424
Eco6.588.5
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches51
Innings10
Not outs10
Runs10
Balls Faced90
Avg00
SR11.110
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest10
Hundreds00

Another Players

Williams, Aaliyah

Williams, Aaliyah

Fletcher, Afy

Fletcher, Afy

Herbert-Mayers, Theanny

Herbert-Mayers, Theanny

Callender, Asabi

Callender, Asabi

Knight, Kyshona

Knight, Kyshona

Henry, Chinelle

Henry, Chinelle

Joseph, Qiana

Joseph, Qiana

Elliott, Keila

Elliott, Keila

Alleyne, Aaliyah

Alleyne, Aaliyah

Connell, Shamilia Shontell

Connell, Shamilia Shontell