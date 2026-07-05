Shanika Jamila Bruce
bowler
|Full name:
|Shanika Jamila Bruce
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|1
|Innings
|5
|1
|Overs
|12.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|79
|34
|Wickets
|3
|1
|Avg
|26.33
|34
|SR
|24
|24
|Eco
|6.58
|8.5
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|1
|Innings
|1
|0
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|1
|0
|Balls Faced
|9
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|11.11
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0