Sharn Patrick Gomes

Sharn Patrick Gomes

batsman

Full name:Sharn Patrick Gomes
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Portugal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches717611
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches717611
Innings727611
Not outs2103
Runs213828124254
Balls Faced1731839206216
Avg42.631.8420.6631.75
SR123.1245.0260.19117.59
Fours221091225
Fifties2602
Sixies4615
Highest821294682
Hundreds0100

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