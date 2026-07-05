Sharn Patrick Gomes
batsman
|Full name:
|Sharn Patrick Gomes
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|17
|6
|11
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|17
|6
|11
|Innings
|7
|27
|6
|11
|Not outs
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Runs
|213
|828
|124
|254
|Balls Faced
|173
|1839
|206
|216
|Avg
|42.6
|31.84
|20.66
|31.75
|SR
|123.12
|45.02
|60.19
|117.59
|Fours
|22
|109
|12
|25
|Fifties
|2
|6
|0
|2
|Sixies
|4
|6
|1
|5
|Highest
|82
|129
|46
|82
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|0