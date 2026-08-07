Sharwan Godara

Sharwan Godara

all rounder

Full name:Sharwan Godara

Teams

2023 Teams

Cambodia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Overs18.018.0
Balls--
Maidens22
Runs150150
Wickets88
Avg18.7518.75
SR13.513.5
Eco8.338.33
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings44
Not outs22
Runs6161
Balls Faced4545
Avg30.530.5
SR135.55135.55
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies55
Highest3636
Hundreds00

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