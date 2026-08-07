Sharwan Godara
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sharwan Godara
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|18.0
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|Runs
|150
|150
|Wickets
|8
|8
|Avg
|18.75
|18.75
|SR
|13.5
|13.5
|Eco
|8.33
|8.33
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|61
|61
|Balls Faced
|45
|45
|Avg
|30.5
|30.5
|SR
|135.55
|135.55
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|5
|Highest
|36
|36
|Hundreds
|0
|0