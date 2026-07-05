Siraj Nipo

Siraj Nipo

all rounder

Full name:Siraj Nipo

Teams

2023 Teams

Portugal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings1414
Overs48.348.3
Balls--
Maidens33
Runs260260
Wickets2020
Avg1313
SR14.5514.55
Eco5.365.36
BB55
4w00
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings77
Not outs33
Runs6565
Balls Faced6868
Avg16.2516.25
SR95.5895.58
Fours66
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2222
Hundreds00

Another Players

Khan, Muhammad Junaid

Khan, Muhammad Junaid

Khan, Imran

Khan, Imran

Samad, Abdus

Samad, Abdus

Singh, Parveen

Singh, Parveen

Thapa, Madhukar

Thapa, Madhukar

Ikram, Amer

Ikram, Amer

Buccimazza, Paolo

Buccimazza, Paolo

Greenshields, Conrad

Greenshields, Conrad

Rupu, MD Ashraful Mamun

Rupu, MD Ashraful Mamun

Andani, Azhar

Andani, Azhar