Siraj Nipo
all rounder
|Full name:
|Siraj Nipo
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|14
|14
|Overs
|48.3
|48.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|3
|Runs
|260
|260
|Wickets
|20
|20
|Avg
|13
|13
|SR
|14.55
|14.55
|Eco
|5.36
|5.36
|BB
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|65
|65
|Balls Faced
|68
|68
|Avg
|16.25
|16.25
|SR
|95.58
|95.58
|Fours
|6
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|22
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0