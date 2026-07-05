Siraje Nsubuga
all rounder
|Full name:
|Siraje Nsubuga
|Nationality:
|Uganda
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|Innings
|15
|15
|Overs
|42.1
|42.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|294
|294
|Wickets
|17
|17
|Avg
|17.29
|17.29
|SR
|14.88
|14.88
|Eco
|6.97
|6.97
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|2
|2
|Balls Faced
|6
|6
|Avg
|1
|1
|SR
|33.33
|33.33
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0