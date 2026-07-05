Siraje Nsubuga

Siraje Nsubuga

all rounder

Full name:Siraje Nsubuga
Nationality:Uganda

Teams

2023 Teams

Uganda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1515
Innings1515
Overs42.142.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs294294
Wickets1717
Avg17.2917.29
SR14.8814.88
Eco6.976.97
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1515
Innings33
Not outs11
Runs22
Balls Faced66
Avg11
SR33.3333.33
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

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