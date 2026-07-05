Siraparapu Ashish

Siraparapu Ashish

batsman

Full name:Siraparapu Ashish
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Andhra

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches491
Innings681
Overs111.254.14.0
Balls---
Maidens1320
Runs35929624
Wickets1851
Avg19.9459.224
SR37.116524
Eco3.225.466
BB821
4w200
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches491
Innings530
Not outs410
Runs9350
Balls Faced53550
Avg917.50
SR16.9863.630
Fours150
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest5230
Hundreds000

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