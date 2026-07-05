Siraparapu Ashish
batsman
|Full name:
|Siraparapu Ashish
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|9
|1
|Innings
|6
|8
|1
|Overs
|111.2
|54.1
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|13
|2
|0
|Runs
|359
|296
|24
|Wickets
|18
|5
|1
|Avg
|19.94
|59.2
|24
|SR
|37.11
|65
|24
|Eco
|3.22
|5.46
|6
|BB
|8
|2
|1
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|9
|1
|Innings
|5
|3
|0
|Not outs
|4
|1
|0
|Runs
|9
|35
|0
|Balls Faced
|53
|55
|0
|Avg
|9
|17.5
|0
|SR
|16.98
|63.63
|0
|Fours
|1
|5
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|23
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0