SM Meherob Hasan

SM Meherob Hasan

all rounder

Full name:SM Meherob Hasan
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Durbar Rajshahi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches221
Innings212
Overs11.033.5
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs39222
Wickets12
Avg39111
SR66101.5
Eco3.546.56
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches221
Innings218
Not outs03
Runs9536
Balls Faced23596
Avg4.535.73
SR39.1389.93
Fours046
Fifties05
Sixies120
Highest777
Hundreds00

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