SM Meherob Hasan
all rounder
|Full name:
|SM Meherob Hasan
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|21
|Innings
|2
|12
|Overs
|11.0
|33.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|39
|222
|Wickets
|1
|2
|Avg
|39
|111
|SR
|66
|101.5
|Eco
|3.54
|6.56
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|21
|Innings
|2
|18
|Not outs
|0
|3
|Runs
|9
|536
|Balls Faced
|23
|596
|Avg
|4.5
|35.73
|SR
|39.13
|89.93
|Fours
|0
|46
|Fifties
|0
|5
|Sixies
|1
|20
|Highest
|7
|77
|Hundreds
|0
|0