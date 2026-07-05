Sri Vishnu Elam Bharathi

Sri Vishnu Elam Bharathi

bowler

Full name:Sri Vishnu Elam Bharathi
Nationality:Germany

Teams

2023 Teams

Germany

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3737
Innings3737
Overs125.5125.5
Balls--
Maidens22
Runs672672
Wickets4646
Avg14.614.6
SR16.4116.41
Eco5.345.34
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3737
Innings66
Not outs22
Runs77
Balls Faced1616
Avg1.751.75
SR43.7543.75
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest44
Hundreds00

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