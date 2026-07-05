Sri Vishnu Elam Bharathi
bowler
|Full name:
|Sri Vishnu Elam Bharathi
|Nationality:
|Germany
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|37
|37
|Innings
|37
|37
|Overs
|125.5
|125.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|Runs
|672
|672
|Wickets
|46
|46
|Avg
|14.6
|14.6
|SR
|16.41
|16.41
|Eco
|5.34
|5.34
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|37
|37
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|7
|7
|Balls Faced
|16
|16
|Avg
|1.75
|1.75
|SR
|43.75
|43.75
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0