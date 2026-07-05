Stephen Ogonji Tikolo
batsman
|Full name:
|Stephen Ogonji Tikolo
|Nationality:
|Kenya
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|135
|15
|62
|213
|34
|Innings
|99
|10
|79
|161
|27
|Overs
|669.2
|28.2
|998.3
|1107.5
|80.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|23
|0
|180
|40
|0
|Runs
|3215
|168
|3161
|5153
|583
|Wickets
|94
|12
|85
|168
|21
|Avg
|34.2
|14
|37.18
|30.67
|27.76
|SR
|42.72
|14.16
|70.48
|39.56
|22.95
|Eco
|4.8
|5.92
|3.16
|4.65
|7.25
|BB
|4
|4
|8
|4
|4
|4w
|2
|1
|2
|6
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|135
|15
|62
|213
|34
|Innings
|130
|15
|104
|204
|33
|Not outs
|12
|3
|6
|19
|6
|Runs
|3428
|345
|4728
|6105
|844
|Balls Faced
|4524
|281
|0
|0
|645
|Avg
|29.05
|28.75
|48.24
|33
|31.25
|SR
|75.77
|122.77
|0
|0
|130.85
|Fours
|0
|46
|0
|0
|105
|Fifties
|24
|2
|26
|40
|5
|Sixies
|0
|6
|0
|0
|16
|Highest
|111
|56
|220
|133
|65
|Hundreds
|3
|0
|11
|9
|0