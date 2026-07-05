Stephen Ogonji Tikolo

Stephen Ogonji Tikolo

batsman

Full name:Stephen Ogonji Tikolo
Nationality:Kenya
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Uganda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches135156221334
Innings99107916127
Overs669.228.2998.31107.580.2
Balls-----
Maidens230180400
Runs321516831615153583
Wickets94128516821
Avg34.21437.1830.6727.76
SR42.7214.1670.4839.5622.95
Eco4.85.923.164.657.25
BB44844
4w21261
5w00100
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches135156221334
Innings1301510420433
Not outs1236196
Runs342834547286105844
Balls Faced452428100645
Avg29.0528.7548.243331.25
SR75.77122.7700130.85
Fours04600105
Fifties24226405
Sixies060016
Highest1115622013365
Hundreds301190

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