Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara
batsman
|Full name:
|Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|34
|34
|Innings
|28
|28
|Overs
|86.2
|86.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|Runs
|622
|622
|Wickets
|23
|23
|Avg
|27.04
|27.04
|SR
|22.52
|22.52
|Eco
|7.2
|7.2
|BB
|5
|5
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|34
|34
|Innings
|33
|33
|Not outs
|6
|6
|Runs
|743
|743
|Balls Faced
|499
|499
|Avg
|27.51
|27.51
|SR
|148.89
|148.89
|Fours
|55
|55
|Fifties
|6
|6
|Sixies
|47
|47
|Highest
|104
|104
|Hundreds
|1
|1