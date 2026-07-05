Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara

Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara

batsman

Full name:Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara

Teams

2023 Teams

Czechia

Prague Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3434
Innings2828
Overs86.286.2
Balls--
Maidens22
Runs622622
Wickets2323
Avg27.0427.04
SR22.5222.52
Eco7.27.2
BB55
4w11
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3434
Innings3333
Not outs66
Runs743743
Balls Faced499499
Avg27.5127.51
SR148.89148.89
Fours5555
Fifties66
Sixies4747
Highest104104
Hundreds11

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