Suliman Arabzai
all rounder
|Full name:
|Suliman Arabzai
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|1.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|14
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|14
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|Innings
|3
|1
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|78
|20
|Balls Faced
|101
|15
|Avg
|26
|0
|SR
|77.22
|133.33
|Fours
|10
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|Highest
|29
|20
|Hundreds
|0
|0