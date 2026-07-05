Suliman Arabzai

Suliman Arabzai

all rounder

Full name:Suliman Arabzai
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Afghanistan

Junior Champions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches31
Innings10
Overs1.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs140
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco140
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches31
Innings31
Not outs01
Runs7820
Balls Faced10115
Avg260
SR77.22133.33
Fours101
Fifties00
Sixies30
Highest2920
Hundreds00

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