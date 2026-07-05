Suman Ghimire
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Suman Ghimire
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|8.0
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|69
|69
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|34.5
|34.5
|SR
|24
|24
|Eco
|8.62
|8.62
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|84
|84
|Balls Faced
|64
|64
|Avg
|28
|28
|SR
|131.25
|131.25
|Fours
|5
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|5
|Highest
|27
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0