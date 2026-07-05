Suman Ghimire

Suman Ghimire

wicket keeper

Full name:Suman Ghimire

Teams

2024 Teams

Portugal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings33
Overs8.08.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs6969
Wickets22
Avg34.534.5
SR2424
Eco8.628.62
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings55
Not outs22
Runs8484
Balls Faced6464
Avg2828
SR131.25131.25
Fours55
Fifties00
Sixies55
Highest2727
Hundreds00

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