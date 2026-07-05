Syed Maisam Ali

Syed Maisam Ali

all rounder

Full name:Syed Maisam Ali
Nationality:Portugal
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Portugal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings66
Overs17.117.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs112112
Wickets88
Avg1414
SR12.8712.87
Eco6.526.52
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings44
Not outs22
Runs2626
Balls Faced2121
Avg1313
SR123.81123.81
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest1818
Hundreds00

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