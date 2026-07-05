Syed Maisam Ali
all rounder
|Full name:
|Syed Maisam Ali
|Nationality:
|Portugal
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|17.1
|17.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|112
|112
|Wickets
|8
|8
|Avg
|14
|14
|SR
|12.87
|12.87
|Eco
|6.52
|6.52
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|26
|26
|Balls Faced
|21
|21
|Avg
|13
|13
|SR
|123.81
|123.81
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|18
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0