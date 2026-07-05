Syed Waqas Ahmed
bowler
|Full name:
|Syed Waqas Ahmed
|Nationality:
|Norway
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break googly right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|8
|8
|Overs
|23.0
|23.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|154
|154
|Wickets
|8
|8
|Avg
|19.25
|19.25
|SR
|17.25
|17.25
|Eco
|6.69
|6.69
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|8
|8
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|56
|56
|Balls Faced
|70
|70
|Avg
|14
|14
|SR
|80
|80
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|32
|32
|Hundreds
|0
|0