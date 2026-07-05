Syed Waqas Ahmed

Syed Waqas Ahmed

bowler

Full name:Syed Waqas Ahmed
Nationality:Norway
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Norway

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings88
Overs23.023.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs154154
Wickets88
Avg19.2519.25
SR17.2517.25
Eco6.696.69
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings88
Not outs44
Runs5656
Balls Faced7070
Avg1414
SR8080
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest3232
Hundreds00

Another Players

Maroofkhail, Javed

Maroofkhail, Javed

Ahmed, Khizer

Ahmed, Khizer

Rahimi, Mohammad Ibrahim

Rahimi, Mohammad Ibrahim

Tanha, Aminullah

Tanha, Aminullah

Butt, Nouman

Butt, Nouman

Mumtaz, Faizan

Mumtaz, Faizan

Ravi, Vinay

Ravi, Vinay

Islam, Mohammad Saif-Ul

Islam, Mohammad Saif-Ul

Hussain, Junaid Mehmood

Hussain, Junaid Mehmood

Sahak, Muhammad Sher

Sahak, Muhammad Sher