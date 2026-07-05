Talha Ahmed Khan

Talha Ahmed Khan

batsman

Full name:Talha Ahmed Khan
Nationality:Germany

Teams

2023 Teams

Germany

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2828
Innings11
Overs0.10.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs11
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco66
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2828
Innings2828
Not outs55
Runs532532
Balls Faced514514
Avg23.1323.13
SR103.5103.5
Fours4343
Fifties33
Sixies1212
Highest6969
Hundreds00

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