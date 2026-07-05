Talha Ahmed Khan
batsman
|Full name:
|Talha Ahmed Khan
|Nationality:
|Germany
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|28
|28
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|0.1
|0.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|1
|1
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|6
|6
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|28
|28
|Innings
|28
|28
|Not outs
|5
|5
|Runs
|532
|532
|Balls Faced
|514
|514
|Avg
|23.13
|23.13
|SR
|103.5
|103.5
|Fours
|43
|43
|Fifties
|3
|3
|Sixies
|12
|12
|Highest
|69
|69
|Hundreds
|0
|0