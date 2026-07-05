Tian Senqun

Tian Senqun

all rounder

Full name:Tian Senqun
Nationality:China

Teams

2023 Teams

China

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs11.511.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs8686
Wickets22
Avg4343
SR35.535.5
Eco7.267.26
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs22
Balls Faced99
Avg0.50.5
SR22.2222.22
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest22
Hundreds00

Another Players

Qi, Wang

Qi, Wang

Qiancheng, MA

Qiancheng, MA

Zhuoyue, Chen

Zhuoyue, Chen

Chenhao, Yin

Chenhao, Yin

Jinqi, Deng

Jinqi, Deng

Tianle, Zhao

Tianle, Zhao

Kunkun, Xie

Kunkun, Xie

Yuechao, Zong

Yuechao, Zong

Guolei, Wei

Guolei, Wei

Liuyang, Wang

Liuyang, Wang