Tian Senqun
all rounder
|Full name:
|Tian Senqun
|Nationality:
|China
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|11.5
|11.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|86
|86
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|43
|43
|SR
|35.5
|35.5
|Eco
|7.26
|7.26
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|2
|2
|Balls Faced
|9
|9
|Avg
|0.5
|0.5
|SR
|22.22
|22.22
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0