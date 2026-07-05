Turan Brown
batsman
|Full name:
|Turan Brown
|Nationality:
|Bahamas
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|18
|18
|Balls Faced
|57
|57
|Avg
|4.5
|4.5
|SR
|31.57
|31.57
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0