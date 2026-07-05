Usman Arif
all rounder
|Full name:
|Usman Arif
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|11.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|94
|94
|Wickets
|5
|5
|Avg
|18.8
|18.8
|SR
|13.2
|13.2
|Eco
|8.54
|8.54
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|8
|8
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|143
|143
|Balls Faced
|71
|71
|Avg
|17.87
|17.87
|SR
|201.4
|201.4
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|17
|17
|Highest
|44
|44
|Hundreds
|0
|0