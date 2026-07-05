Usman Arif

Usman Arif

all rounder

Full name:Usman Arif

Teams

2023 Teams

Norway

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings55
Overs11.011.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs9494
Wickets55
Avg18.818.8
SR13.213.2
Eco8.548.54
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings88
Not outs00
Runs143143
Balls Faced7171
Avg17.8717.87
SR201.4201.4
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies1717
Highest4444
Hundreds00

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