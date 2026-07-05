Vijayshankar Bangalore Chikkannaiah
batsman
|Full name:
|Vijayshankar Bangalore Chikkannaiah
|Nationality:
|Germany
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|27
|27
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|27
|27
|Innings
|27
|27
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|575
|575
|Balls Faced
|571
|571
|Avg
|23
|23
|SR
|100.7
|100.7
|Fours
|47
|47
|Fifties
|4
|4
|Sixies
|14
|14
|Highest
|81
|81
|Hundreds
|0
|0