Vijayshankar Bangalore Chikkannaiah

Vijayshankar Bangalore Chikkannaiah

batsman

Full name:Vijayshankar Bangalore Chikkannaiah
Nationality:Germany

Teams

2023 Teams

Germany

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2727
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2727
Innings2727
Not outs22
Runs575575
Balls Faced571571
Avg2323
SR100.7100.7
Fours4747
Fifties44
Sixies1414
Highest8181
Hundreds00

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