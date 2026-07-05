Yannick Ricardo Elliott
bowler
|Full name:
|Yannick Ricardo Elliott
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|2
|Innings
|3
|2
|Overs
|28.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|Runs
|95
|35
|Wickets
|3
|1
|Avg
|31.66
|35
|SR
|56
|24
|Eco
|3.39
|8.75
|BB
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|2
|Innings
|2
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|13
|6
|Balls Faced
|0
|9
|Avg
|6.5
|6
|SR
|0
|66.66
|Fours
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|7
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0