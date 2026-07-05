Yannick Ricardo Elliott

Yannick Ricardo Elliott

bowler

Full name:Yannick Ricardo Elliott

Teams

2023 Teams

Empire State Titans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches32
Innings32
Overs28.04.0
Balls--
Maidens50
Runs9535
Wickets31
Avg31.6635
SR5624
Eco3.398.75
BB21
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches32
Innings21
Not outs00
Runs136
Balls Faced09
Avg6.56
SR066.66
Fours01
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest76
Hundreds00

Another Players

Griffith, Trevon

Griffith, Trevon

Shafique, Ali

Shafique, Ali

Patel, Chintan

Patel, Chintan

Stewart, Navin

Stewart, Navin

Patel, Savan

Patel, Savan

Mantha, Varun

Mantha, Varun

Rajagopal, Vidyut

Rajagopal, Vidyut

Salian, Dev

Salian, Dev

Darlington, Marvin

Darlington, Marvin

Patel, Monank

Patel, Monank