Zeeshan Kukikhel
all rounder
|Full name:
|Zeeshan Kukikhel
|Nationality:
|Hungary
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|Innings
|13
|13
|Overs
|44.1
|44.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|Runs
|369
|369
|Wickets
|18
|18
|Avg
|20.5
|20.5
|SR
|14.72
|14.72
|Eco
|8.35
|8.35
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|Innings
|15
|15
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|522
|522
|Balls Faced
|316
|316
|Avg
|34.8
|34.8
|SR
|165.19
|165.19
|Fours
|61
|61
|Fifties
|3
|3
|Sixies
|27
|27
|Highest
|137
|137
|Hundreds
|1
|1