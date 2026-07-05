Zeeshan Kukikhel

Zeeshan Kukikhel

all rounder

Full name:Zeeshan Kukikhel
Nationality:Hungary

Teams

2023 Teams

Hungary

Royal Tigers Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1515
Innings1313
Overs44.144.1
Balls--
Maidens22
Runs369369
Wickets1818
Avg20.520.5
SR14.7214.72
Eco8.358.35
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1515
Innings1515
Not outs00
Runs522522
Balls Faced316316
Avg34.834.8
SR165.19165.19
Fours6161
Fifties33
Sixies2727
Highest137137
Hundreds11

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