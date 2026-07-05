Zhuang Zelin

Zhuang Zelin

batsman

Full name:Zhuang Zelin
Nationality:China

Teams

2023 Teams

China

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs3838
Balls Faced5454
Avg9.59.5
SR70.3770.37
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest3333
Hundreds00

Another Players

Qi, Wang

Qi, Wang

Qiancheng, MA

Qiancheng, MA

Zhuoyue, Chen

Zhuoyue, Chen

Chenhao, Yin

Chenhao, Yin

Jinqi, Deng

Jinqi, Deng

Tianle, Zhao

Tianle, Zhao

Kunkun, Xie

Kunkun, Xie

Yuechao, Zong

Yuechao, Zong

Guolei, Wei

Guolei, Wei

Liuyang, Wang

Liuyang, Wang