Facts: Jason Holder has taken 339 T20 wickets at an average of 27.23 and an economy rate of 8.34

Alex Hales has accumulated 14200 runs at an average of 30.08 with a strike rate of 144.95

Ajman Titans vs Quetta Qavalry Chance of Winning

Ajman Titans have a pretty strong squad at their disposal. Be it Moeen Ali or Alex Hales, be it Piyush Chawla or Will Smeed, or Jason Behrendorff for that matter, they haver a team to tackle every situation that would come their way. Chris Green and Rilee Rossouw provide them an unmatched strength that would leave other teams dead on their tracks.

Meanwhile, Quetta Qavalry boast the likes of Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Mohammad Amir, and Khawaja Nafay in their line-up, giving them the perfect balance for a T10 contest. Especially Livingstone and Nafay, who both seem to be enjoying the format a lot. Can they continue with the same vein of form?

AT’s chances of winning - 55%

QQ’s chances of winning - 45%

Ajman Titans vs Quetta Qavalry Prediction & Tips 2025

Trust Moeen Ali to have a cracker of a game! One of the hardest hitters of a cricket ball, Ali has a reputation for doing things his way and he will aim for the same on Wednesday. Expect Jason Behrendorff to make sure things work out in Ajman Titans’ favour. Khawaja Nafay continues his form from Hong Kong Sixes to the Abu Dhabi T10 and he won’t stay far behind in the upcoming clash.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Ajman Titans vs Quetta Qavalry Match Toss Prediction

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has hosted 40 T10 matches in 2024, with the average first-innings score being 102. Chasing sides have won 28 of those 40 encounters.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for the match between Ajman Titans and Quetta Qavalry in Abu Dhabi.

Clear No Rain 30C no wind

Clear No Rain 30C no wind

Ajman Titans vs Quetta Qavalry Player List

Playing AJM QUE First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Ajman Titans Team Form

This is the debut season for Ajman Titans in the Abu Dhabi T10.

Quetta Qavalry Team Form

In their first-ever match of the Abu Dhabi T10, Quetta Qavalry won by 51 runs against Northern Warriors.

Ajman Titans vs Quetta Qavalry T10 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, null Ajman Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Quetta Qavalry Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now!

Ajman Titans vs Quetta Qavalry Top Batters

Alex Hales to be Ajman Titans’ top batter

A format tailor-made for him, Alex Hales promises a lot for Ajman Titans in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10. As a matter of fact, in his T20 career, Hales has accumulated 14200 runs at an average of 30.08 with a strike rate of 144.95. With 98 fifty-plus scores, Hales has made him such a valuable commodity in the league format.

Khwaja Nafay to be Quetta Qavalry’s top batter

After his success in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, Khwaja Nafay has become a talking point in the Abu Dhabi T10. He proved his versatility with an unbeaten 45 off just 12 deliveries against Northern Warriors on Tuesday, which makes him such a colossal act.

Ajman Titans vs Quetta Qavalry Top Bowlers

Chris Green to be Ajman Titans’ top bowler

Chris Green has played only one T20I for Australia, but he holds the distinction as one of the world’s most sorted performers. In T20s alone, he has taken 243 wickets at an average of 25.92 at an economy rate of 7.12. They’re really impressive numbers and you need to take cognisance of that.

Jason Holder to be Quetta Qavalry’s top bowler

Jason Holder picked only one wicket in Quetta’s first game of the season, but he has been their most impressive bowler in that game. That says a lot, doesn’t it? In T20s, the Barbadian cricketer has taken 339 wickets at an average of 27.23 and an economy rate of 8.34. His strike rate of 19.5 further amplifies his performance.