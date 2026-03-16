Facts: Tymal Mills has taken 320 wickets at an average of 23.36 and an economy rate of 8.36

Moeen Ali scored 59 in the first round game against Quetta Qavalry

Aspin Stallions vs Ajman Titans Chance of Winning

Aspin Stallions have an impressive roster for the 2025 edition, bolstered by the presence of Indian legend Harbhajan Singh, even though he didn’t turn up for the first game. The likes of Sam Billings, Tymal Mills, Sherfane Rutherford, Saif Hassan, and Ben Cutting make them a side to envy. If they can pull up their strengths together, they can make a stunning comeback to register a win in the second essay.

On the other hand, Ajman Titans have a strong squad at their disposal. Be it Moeen Ali or Alex Hales, be it Piyush Chawla or Will Smeed, or Jason Behrendorff, for that matter, they have a team to tackle every situation that would come their way. Moeen Ali’s 59 in the first game left a lasting reminder of his success. So trusting it would come again is not a big ask.

AS’s chances of winning - 45%

AT’s chances of winning - 55%

Aspin Stallions vs Ajman Titans Prediction & Tips 2025

Expect Moeen Ali to dominate the game. He has demonstrated his ability to accelerate in the first game and is likely to continue doing the same magic yet again. Will Smeed offers another solid chance to deliver a magical outcome in Abu Dhabi. Sam Billings’ ability to score quick runs will also muster enough strength for them to have a banger.

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Aspin Stallions vs Ajman Titans Match Toss Prediction

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has already had five T10 matches in the ongoing season, with the average first-innings score being 102. The batting first teams have won four out of those five games.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for the match between Aspin Stallions and Ajman Titans

Clear No Rain 29C no wind

Clear No Rain 29C no wind

Aspin Stallions vs Ajman Titans Player List

There won’t be any change to both squads for the upcoming clash.

Playing ASP AJM First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Aspin Stallions Team Form

Aspin Stallions lost their first game of the season to Northern Warriors by four runs.

Ajman Titans Team Form

Ajman Titans lost the first game of the season to Quetta Qavalry by seven wickets.

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Aspin Stallions vs Ajman Titans Top Batters

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Aspin Stallions’ top batter (Parimatch)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has become the bedrock of Afghanistan cricket in recent years and his T20 performance shows us how! In his career, Gurbaz has scored 5833 runs at an average of 25.03 with a strike rate of 145.82. With 37 fifty-plus scores, Gurbaz has made sure he has done quite commendable work over the years to be trusted.

Moeen Ali to be Ajman Titans’ best batter (Parimatch)

Moeen Ali’s 59 in the first round game against Quetta Qavalry underlined a very important fact - that he belongs to the stage and how! He was the sole difference for Ajman Titans in the previous game, and trusting him to do it again won’t be a bad idea.

Aspin Stallions vs Ajman Titans Top Bowlers

Tymal Mills to be Aspin Stallions’ top bowler (Parimatch)

Tymal Mills was born to play the shortest versions of the sport. In T20s, his record gives it away. With 320 wickets at an average of 23.36 and an economy rate of 8.36, Mills has carved a niche for himself which is difficult to break. In the previous round, he was the most successful bowler for Aspin Stallions.

Chris Green to be Ajman Titans’ top bowler (Parimatch)

Chris Green has played only one T20I for Australia, but he holds the distinction as one of the world’s most sorted performers. In T20s alone, he has taken 243 wickets at an average of 25.92 at an economy rate of 7.12. They’re really impressive numbers and you need to take cognisance of that.