Facts: In his T20 career, Sam Billings has scored 7238 runs at 24.04 with a strike rate of 133.76

Munro now has 11639 runs in T20s at an average of 30.23 with a strike rate of 141.26

Aspin Stallions vs Northern Warriors Chance of Winning

Aspin Stallions have an impressive roster for the 2025 edition, bolstered by the presence of Indian legend Harbhajan Singh. The likes of Sam Billings, Tymal Mills, Sherfane Rutherford, Saif Hassan, and Ben Cutting make them a side to envy. If they can pull up their strengths together, starting on a good note wouldn’t be a far-fetched idea.

Meanwhile, Northern Warriors - the oldest side in the tournament - won’t fizzle either. The trio of Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, and Azmatullah Omarzai form the core of the side,while Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, Colin Munro, and Hazratullah Zazai are all ready to take the game on with flair and power.

AS’s chances of winning - 45%

NW’s chances of winning - 55%

Aspin Stallions vs Northern Warriors Prediction & Tips 2025

Expect Sam Billings to have a solid crack in the game. The English batter is a high-intent individual and his game is particularly suited to the rigours of T10 cricket. Sherfane Rutherford also promises to deliver big-time. How about Colin Munro and Hazratullah Zazai? Both of them know what it takes to win and they will once again be at the centre of it.

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Aspin Stallions vs Northern Warriors Match Toss Prediction

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has hosted 40 T10 matches in 2024, with the average first-innings score being 102. Chasing sides have won 28 of those 40 encounters.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for the match between Aspin Stallions and Northern Warriors in Abu Dhabi.

Clear No Rain 30C no wind

Clear No Rain 30C no wind

Aspin Stallions vs Northern Warriors Player List

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Team Form

Aspin Stallions Team Form

This is the debut season for Aspin Stallions in the Abu Dhabi T10.

Northern Warriors Team Form

Northern Warriors could win just three out of seven matches last season to finish in sixth position in the 10-team tournament.

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Aspin Stallions vs Northern Warriors Top Batters

Sam Billings to be Aspin Stallions’ top batter

Sam Billings is an attacking batter whose propensity to score quick runs is well documented. In his T20 career, the Kent batter has scored 7238 runs at 24.04 with a strike rate of 133.76. He already has 36 fifty-plus scores in the format, making him such an impactful player. Aspin Stallions will definitely be dependent on him.

Colin Munro to be Northern Warriors’ top batter

There used to be a time when Colin Munro used to be synonymous with T20 power-hitting. Perhaps one of the first players who did it consistently on the international level, Munro now has 11639 runs in T20s at an average of 30.23 with a strike rate of 141.26. So he is definitely poised to do well once again in the upcoming match.

Aspin Stallions vs Northern Warriors Top Bowlers

Tymal Mills to be Aspin Stallions’s top bowler

Tymal Mills was born to play the shortest versions of the sport. In T20s, his record gives it away. With 320 wickets at an average of 23.36 and an economy rate of 8.36, Mills has carved a niche for himself which is difficult to break.

Trent Boult to be Northern Warriors’ top bowler

Trent Boult has 329 T20 wickets at an average of 25.31 and an economy rate of 8.08. His strike rate of 18.7 gives it away about why he is such a talented bowler who could make batters dance to his tunes in the Abu Dhabi T10. So back him to deliver in the tournament with absolute ease.