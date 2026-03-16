Facts: Andre Russell has 9449 runs in T20s at a strike rate of 168.22

Sunil Narine has taken 599 wickets at an average of 22.09 and a scarcely-believable economy rate of 6.16

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Chance of Winning

Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Tom Kohler-Cadmore - Deccan Gladiators have a side that can rival the best on their day. Especially, the duo of Pooran and Russel brings that unmatched calypso power to the equation, but what makes it interesting is the fact that Stonis delivers succinctly with the ball to make things pretty solid.

Meanwhile, Delhi Bulls aren’t far behind either. The likes of Rovman Powell, Phil Salt, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Sunil Narine, and Blessing Muzarbani can match Deccan bout by bout, leaving no crumbs. Tim David, particularly, is in exceptional shape at the moment - and the way he has progressed gives a lot of hope to their franchise.

DG’s chances of winning - 55%

DB’s chances of winning - 45%

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Prediction & Tips 2025

Expect Tim David to have a cracker of a game. After having a solid series against India, David is back in the Abu Dhabi T10 to showcase his brute strength. Blessing Muzarbani has been a very impactful performer for Zimbabwe in the shortest version of the game and he will also replicate the same in Abu Dhabi. Also, if you are unsure about Andre Russell, you are being a bit casual here.

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Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Match Toss Prediction

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has hosted 40 T10 matches in 2024, with the average first-innings score being 102. Chasing sides have won 28 of those 40 encounters.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for the match between Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls in Abu Dhabi.

Clear No Rain 30C no wind

Clear No Rain 30C no wind

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Player List

Playing DEC DEB First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Deccan Gladiators Team Form

Deccan Gladiators are entering the 2025 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 as the defending champions.

Delhi Bulls Team Form

Delhi Bulls were impressive last year, having made it to the second qualifier, in which they lost to Morrisville Samp Army.

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Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Top Batters

Andre Russell to be Deccan Gladiators’ top batter

This is a format designed for Andre Russell. One of the hardest-hitting cricketers in world cricket, Russell has 9449 runs in T20s at a strike rate of 168.22. With 33 fifties and a couple of centuries to his name, Russell has taken care of the format like a guardian. So trust him to deliver in the upcoming match.

Tim David to be Delhi Bulls’ top batter

Tim David is as consistent as anything in the T20 format, having scored 5946 runs at an average of 30.80 at a strike rate of 162.50. With 21 fifties already, David has carved a distinct niche for himself.

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Top Bowlers

Akeal Hosein to be Deccan Gladiators’ top bowler

Akeal Hosein has taken 237 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 25.02 and an economy rate of 7.08. That is as good as it gets. In T10s, he has done quite well as well - becoming a force for Deccan Gladiators in the format. So think no more.

Sunil Narine to be Delhi Bulls’ top bowler

Sunil Narine is one of the most celebrated bowlers in the T20 format, having taken 599 wickets at an average of 22.09 and a scarcely-believable economy rate of 6.16. He has proven his worth in almost every game he has played in and that tells quite a bit on his success story.