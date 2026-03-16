Facts: Akeal Hosein has taken 237 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 25.02 and an economy rate of 7.08

Andre Russell has 9449 runs in T20s at a strike rate of 168.22

Deccan Gladiators vs Quetta Qavalry Chance of Winning

With Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Deccan Gladiators boast a lineup capable of matching any team. Pooran and Russell add that signature Caribbean punch, while Kohler-Cadmore’s explosive batting, evidenced from the first day batting, quietly strengthens the balance with his reliable overs. Put together, it’s a combination that makes the Gladiators dangerous on any given day.

Meanwhile, Quetta Qavalry boast the likes of Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Mohammad Amir, and Khawaja Nafay in their line-up, giving them the perfect balance for a T10 contest. Especially Livingstone and Nafay, who both seem to be enjoying the format a lot. Can they continue with the same vein of form?

DG’s chances of winning - 55%

QQ’s chances of winning - 45%

Deccan Gladiators vs Quetta Qavalry Prediction & Tips 2025

Tom Kohler-Cadmore seems like an easy fit for the mould of T10 batting, and he offers the kind of resistance that can make things work in his favour. While Nicholas Pooran didn’t deliver great results in the previous clash, he’ll be eager to go out there and land a sucker punch. Khawaja Nafay looks like the latest kid in town, ready to take the T10 format head-on with his batting and he will make an impact.

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Deccan Gladiators vs Quetta Qavalry Match Toss Prediction

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has already had five T10 matches in the ongoing season, with the average first-innings score being 102. The batting first teams have won four out of those five games.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for the match between Deccan Gladiators and Quetta Qavalry in Abu Dhabi.

Clear No Rain 29C no wind

Clear No Rain 29C no wind

Deccan Gladiators vs Quetta Qavalry Player List

There won’t be any change to both squads for the upcoming clash.

Playing DEC QUE First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Deccan Gladiators Team Form

Deccan Gladiators won their first game of the season, beating UAE Bulls by six runs.

Quetta Qavalry Team Form

Quetta Qavalry beat Ajman Titans by seven wickets in their first round match.

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Deccan Gladiators vs Quetta Qavalry Top Batters

Andre Russell to be Deccan Gladiators’ top batter (Parimatch)

This is a format designed for Andre Russell. One of the hardest-hitting cricketers in world cricket, Russell has 9449 runs in T20s at a strike rate of 168.22. With 33 fifties and a couple of centuries to his name, Russell has taken care of the format like a guardian. So trust him to deliver in the upcoming match.

Khwaja Nafay to be Quetta Qavalry’s top batter (Parimatch)

After his success in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, Khwaja Nafay has become a talking point in the Abu Dhabi T10. He proved his versatility with an unbeaten 45 off just 12 deliveries against Northern Warriors on Tuesday, which makes him such a colossal act.

Deccan Gladiators vs Quetta Qavalry Top Bowlers

Akeal Hosein to be Deccan Gladiators’ top bowler (Parimatch)

Akeal Hosein has taken 237 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 25.02 and an economy rate of 7.08. That is as good as it gets. In T10s, he has done quite well as well, becoming a force for Deccan Gladiators in the format. So think no more.

Jason Holder to be Quetta Qavalry’s top bowler (Parimatch)

Jason Holder picked only one wicket in Quetta’s first game of the season, but he has been their most impressive bowler in that game. That says a lot, doesn’t it? In T20s, the Barbadian cricketer has taken 339 wickets at an average of 27.23 and an economy rate of 8.34. His strike rate of 19.5 further amplifies his performance.