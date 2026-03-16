Northern Warriors vs Ajman Titans Match Prediction
NOR
55%
Chance of Winning
AJM
45%
Parimatch
T10
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Facts:
- Trent Boult has 329 T20 wickets at an average of 25.31 and an economy rate of 8.08
- Chris Green has taken 243 wickets at an average of 25.92 at an economy rate of 7.12.
Northern Warriors vs Ajman Titans Chance of Winning
Northern Warriors are one of the most sorted sides in the entire tournament, having the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, and Azmatullah Omarzai in the roster. To boost them from there, Johnson Charles, Colin Munro, and Hazratullah Zazai make good enough contributions to make sure they stay ahead of the curve.
On the other hand, Ajman Titans can’t be taken lightly either. Moeen Ali’s 59 in the first game left a lasting reminder of his success, and he was supported quite well by WillSmeed, whose 34 created the base. The bowling success of Taskin Ahmed, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Trent Boult will add a strong sense of belief to the process. So we’re in for a classic treat.
- NW’s chances of winning - 55%
- AT’s chances of winning - 45%
Northern Warriors vs Ajman Titans Prediction & Tips 2025
Moeen Ali is destined for success in the upcoming match. Will Smeed will be crucial to the set-up as well and we can have our hopes pinned on him. Trent Boult’s two-over will determine how well Ajman Titans fare in the upcoming match. Can you trust Colin Munro? Of course, for the sheer impact he brings to the table in the T10 format, there seems to be no way out.
Northern Warriors vs Ajman Titans Match Toss Prediction
The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has already had five T10 matches in the ongoing season, with the average first-innings score being 102. The batting first teams have won four out of those five games.
Weather Report
There is no rain prediction for the match between Northern Warriors vs Ajman Titans in Abu Dhabi.
Northern Warriors vs Ajman Titans Player List
There won’t be any change to both squads for the upcoming clash.
Team Form
Northern Warriors Team Form
After losing their opening game to Quetta Qavalry, Northern Warriors secured their second win against Aspin Stallions.
Ajman Titans Team Form
Ajman Titans lost the first game of the season to Quetta Qavalry by seven wickets.
Northern Warriors vs Ajman Titans Head-to-Head
Northern Warriors
T10
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, null
Northern Warriors
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Ajman Titans
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Northern Warriors vs Ajman Titans Top Batters
Johnson Charles to be Northern Warriors’ top batter (Parimatch)
Johnson Charles is a high-impact batter, whose propensity to score quickly has always been strong. It was on the show in the previous clash against Aspin Stallions as he blasted his way to 55 off just 34 balls. So trust him to do an encore.
Moeen Ali to be Ajman Titans’ best batter (Parimatch)
Moeen Ali’s 59 in the first round game against Quetta Qavalry underlined a very important fact - that he belongs to the stage! He was the sole difference for Ajman Titans in the previous game, and trusting him to do it again won’t be a bad idea.
Northern Warriors vs Ajman Titans Top Bowlers
Trent Boult to be Northern Warriors’ top bowler
Trent Boult has 329 T20 wickets at an average of 25.31 and an economy rate of 8.08. His strike rate of 18.7 gives it away about why he is such a talented bowler who could make batters dance to his tunes in the Abu Dhabi T10. So back him to deliver in the tournament with absolute ease.
Chris Green to be Ajman Titans’ top bowler (Parimatch)
Chris Green has played only one T20I for Australia, but he holds the distinction as one of the world’s most sorted performers. In T20s alone, he has taken 243 wickets at anaverage of 25.92 at an economy rate of 7.12. They’re really impressive numbers and you need to take cognisance of that.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Warriors
- NW to win - 2.22 (Parimatch)
- AT to win - 1.61 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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