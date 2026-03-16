Facts: Colin Munro has 11639 runs in T20s at an average of 30.23 with a strike rate of 141.26

In T20s, Liam Livingstone already has 7385 runs at an average of 28.18 with a strike rate of 144.74

Quetta Qavalry vs Northern Warriors Chance of Winning

Quetta Qavalry boast the likes of Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Mohammad Amir, and Sikandar Raza in their line-up, giving them the perfect balance for a T10 contest. Especially Livingstone and Amir - both capable of turning a game around in a flash. Beyond them, the side have impressive depth with Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, and Abbas Afridi making it as threatening as it gets.

Meanwhile, Northern Warriors - the oldest side in the tournament - won’t fizzle either. The trio of Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, and Azmatullah Omarzai form the core of the side, while Thisara Perera, Johnson Charles, Colin Munro, and Hazratullah Zazai are all ready to take the game on with flair and power.

QQ’s chances of winning - 55%

NW’s chances of winning - 45%

Quetta Qavalry vs Northern Warriors Prediction & Tips 2025

Expect Liam Livingstone to deliver. The England all-rounder is one of the biggest hard-hitters in modern-day cricket - and he will definitely have a big role to play. Sikandar Raza will have a solid impact both with bat and ball. This is a format designed for Evin Lewis to take things head-on and how!

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Quetta Qavalry vs Northern Warriors Match Toss Prediction

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has hosted 40 T10 matches in 2024, with the average first-innings score being 102. Chasing sides have won 28 of those 40 encounters.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for the match between Quetta Qavalry and Northern Warriors in Abu Dhabi.

Clear No Rain 30C no wind

Clear No Rain 30C no wind

Quetta Qavalry vs Northern Warriors Player List

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Team Form

Quetta Qavalry Team Form

This is the debut season for Quetta Qavalry in the Abu Dhabi T10.

Northern Warriors Team Form

Northern Warriors could win just three out of seven matches last season to finish in sixth position in the 10-team tournament.

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Quetta Qavalry vs Northern Warriors Top Batters

Liam Livingstone to be Quetta Qavalry’s top batter

Liam Livingstone is a high-impact batter that everybody would be glued to see him making an impact. In T20s, the English all-rounder already has 7385 runs at an average of 28.18 with a strike rate of 144.74. With a couple of centuries and 38 fifties, there seems to be a clear roadmap for him to deliver.

Colin Munro to be Northern Warriors’ top batter

There used to be a time when Colin Munro used to be synonymous with T20 power-hitting. Perhaps one of the first players who did it consistently on the international level, Munro now has 11639 runs in T20s at an average of 30.23 with a strike rate of 141.26. So he is definitely poised to do well once again in the upcoming match.

Quetta Qavalry vs Northern Warriors Top Bowlers

Mohammad Amir to be Quetta Qavalry’s top bowler

Mohammad Amir knows how to deliver in crunch situations. In T20s, the former Pakistani pacer has taken 409 wickets at an incredible average of 22.40 with a strike rate of 18.3. He has always remained consistent in his pursuit, making him one of the most special bowlers to watch. So do expect nothing less.

Trent Boult to be Northern Warriors’ top bowler

Trent Boult has 329 T20 wickets at an average of 25.31 and an economy rate of 8.08. His strike rate of 18.7 gives it away about why he is such a talented bowler who could make batters dance to his tunes in the Abu Dhabi T10. So back him to deliver in the tournament with absolute ease.